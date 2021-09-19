Jimmy Greaves: Ex-England & Tottenham striker dies aged 81

Former England striker and Tottenham’s record goalscorer Jimmy Greaves has died at the age of 81.

Greaves began his career with Chelsea before spells at AC Milan, Spurs and West Ham.

He scored 44 goals in 57 games for England and was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad.

He holds the record for most goals in the English top flight with 357, and scored 266 in 379 matches for Tottenham.

Greaves’ 41 goals in 1960-61 remains a record in a season for Chelsea, and he also holds the Spurs record with 37 in 1962-63.

A Tottenham statement read: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of the great Jimmy Greaves, not just Tottenham Hotspur’s record goalscorer but the finest marksman this country has ever seen.

“Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81.”

“Jimmy passed away at home in the early hours of this morning, aged 81.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “Sad to hear the news about Jimmy Greaves. He will be remembered as a goalscoring legend and one of the greats of English football.”

Sad to hear the news about Jimmy Greaves. He will be remembered as a goalscoring legend and one of the greats of English football. My thoughts are with his family, friends and fans. https://t.co/htaB2StYYR — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) September 19, 2021

England captain Harry Kane, Spurs’ second highest goalscorer of all time second behind Greaves, said he was a “true legend”.

Former Spurs striker Gary Lineker described Greaves as a “giant of the sport”.

He tweeted: “Quite possibly the greatest striker this country has ever produced. A truly magnificent footballer who was at home both in the box and on the box. A charismatic, knowledgeable, witty and warm man.”

Tottenham said Greaves possessed “immaculate ball control, great balance and such composure in front of goal that he rarely spurned an opportunity”.

He scored a hat-trick on his Spurs debut against Blackpool in December 1961, in the FA Cup final win in 1962 and twice in the Cup Winners’ Cup win in 1963 as they became the first British club to win a European trophy.

“Football will not see his like again,” Spurs said.

Greaves is survived by his wife Irene, four children and 10 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. -BBC