Sekurutau brings Jam Sessions to Highfield

African Roots Music singer Bryn Taurai Mteki has launched the much-awaited Jam Sessions at his Club Saratoga “The Hauz of Sekurutau” in Highfield.

By staff Reporter

The musician, who is popularly known as Sekurutau, rolls out live shows under the banner Back from America: Celebrating the Return of Bryn Taurai Mteki aka Sekurutau.

This is in commemoration of his return to the big stage, which will be complemented by a countrywide tour.

“We launched the much-awaited China Chemadzimai last Thursday and this will be on every Thursday at Saratoga Night Club,” Sekurutau told The Standard Style.

The sculptor-cum-musician will unleash his great artistry live on stage, alongside DJ Bento on the decks.

He will serenade music lovers with a cool mix of his old and new hits that fans love to enjoy.

“Ladies will be allowed to attend on Thursdays free of charge, as the night belongs to them,” he said.

Sekurutau said the must-attend music show brings a lot of high energy on stage as fans would be free to mix and mingle as he belts it out for the greater part of the night.

“There will be samples of my newly-launched water brand called Mvura, which is fast-becoming a ‘staple’ during my live shows,” he said.

Judging from his previous music excursions, the Jam Sessions are not to be missed.

Meanwhile, the party continues with Sekurutau performing in Mutare at Club Mandisa on Friday before he proceeds to Chipinge where he will host a musical gala at Dzonzayi Gala ‘O’ Complex alongside sungura ace Obvious Mutani and the Sungano Express on Saturday.

The gig is expected to set alight the sleepy town of Chipinge with a top-notch gala from the two performers.

Sekurutau promised to give fans a foretaste of his forthcoming album titled Ndakabvakure which will be launched next month.

He will wind up his Chipinge tour with a gig at Checheche’s Chiororo Sports Bar on Sunday.