Andy Muridzo seeks spiritual help

When pole dancer Beverly Sibanda, aka Bev, made allegations that she was carrying Andy Muridzo’s child, the contemporary musician felt the urge to respond and took to Facebook, but he went silent thereafter.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Early this year Bev attracted national attention when she claimed that she was carrying Andy Muridzo’s child, to which the youthful singer hit back through social media.

However, The Standard Style learnt that the married father of one’s move to “go on silent mode” was after counselling from his “spiritual father”, who advised him to keep quiet in the wake of the row.

“He is the one who turned me on silent mode when I responded to that issue,” Andy Muridzo told a local radio station on Thursday.

The man of the cloth is Apostle Munashe Chikaka of Baptism of Fire International Church, where the crooner now attends service.

“When the issue [the extramarital affair with Bev was exposed] happened, he [Chikaka] talked to me and my wife. He advised me to cancel the extramarital affair and that is how it ended,” Andy Muridzo told The Standard Style on Friday.

The Dherira hit maker said he learnt lessons from the Beverley saga, adding that after divine intervention, his life was back on track.

“Our future is not planned by people, but by God. When God says you will succeed, what matters is what we do and in doing it, fame will rise and one might have more women coming at them,” he said.

“While God has good plans for us, it is our actions that might stop us from achieving them.”

Coincidently, there are two songs titled Ndiregere and Zororo from his forthcoming album to be released on Wednesday that relate to the fracas that involved Bev, but Andy Muridzo claims that the songs were recorded last year before the row.

“The funny part is these were songs that I sang last year and the lyrics relate to what happened between me and Bev,” he said.

“Producers decided to release the songs now, maybe because they relate to what happened. But I never sang or said anything after the incident.”

Meanwhile, Andy Muridzo will on Wednesday launch his third album titled Tichambotenderera at Avondale’s 7 Arts Theatre in Harare.

The Murewa-bred artist believes the 13-track offering consisting mainly of dance songs will announce his presence to the world.

“Tichambotenderera is a dance song. This year, our vision is to go places and take our music regional, hence the title. It is shifting from one level going to the next,” he said.

Most songs on the album were produced by Tapiwa “Maselo” Jera despite the friction which Andy Muridzo said was triggered by a misunderstanding after he joined forces with other artists to form the Military Touch Movement (MTM). The crooner said the issues with Maselo have since been resolved.

He said his move to join MTM was paying off, adding that he collaborated with Jah Prayzah in one of the songs on the album titled Emma.

“MTM is a group of people with one vision and that is to conquer the world. What happened is that when the other artists presented their ideas to me, I saw them relating to what I was thinking, hence my decision to join forces with them,” he said.

“If you see Jah Prayzah right now, he has broken into the international market so it is an added advantage to us the guys who work with him.”

Faced with his personal conviction to one day establish an orphanage, he is working on a single featuring Botswana diva Slizer.

The single tilted Hope Rudzii, contains a message against child abuse which he relates to as a result of growing up under the parenthood of a single mother.

“When I think of orphans, I get disturbed because I grew up with my mother only after she separated with my father. I had instances that affected my childhood,” he said.

Andy Muridzo said his aim was to provide for underprivileged families and open opportunities in the music industry for the disadvantaged.

“Plans are in place to establish a trust and a music academy to cater for the talented, but disadvantaged individuals,” Andy Muridzo’s manager Gift Petro said.