Mlambos Express Band makes Easter date with Gwanda

GWANDA — Energetic South Africa-based rhumba outfit, Mlambos Express Band are set to perform in Nkwidzi, Matabeleland South Province over Easter.

By Our Correspondent

The 15-member group will stage a free, all-night outdoor show at Sbongakonke Bar in Nkwidzi on Easter Saturday.

“The group is ready to go on stage. It is a free show, so we expect to see a large crowd,” band manager, Thabani Ndlovu told The Standard Style from their base in Johannesburg.

In fact, Mlambos Band make a return to Nkwidzi, having performed there in December last year, leaving their legion of fans asking for more.

They bring some life to the live-show starved Matshetsheni communal area that falls under Chief Masuku.

Ndlovu said the group that is popular for their long drawn out dance routines and has 14 albums to their name, will perform most of their songs.

“We will also bring on stage our vibrant new dancers,” he said.

The group will then stage another show in Plumtree on Easter Sunday before heading back to South Africa to complete the shooting of their new DVD.