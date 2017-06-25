Tinashe’s heart-warming Father’s Day message

Zimbabwean-American RnB sensation Tinashe Kachingwe joined millions to register her love for her father, Michael, on Father’s Day last Sunday.

by Kennedy Nyavaya

Born and raised in the United States, the pop star has exuded pride about her Zimbabwean roots as evidenced by her posts online and different interviews.

Sharing with two million followers on her Instagram page @tinashenow, the 24-year-old piled praises on her “amazing father”.

“Happy Daddy’s Day to my amazing father @tawona4… You have taught me through example how to get through any situation with calm and grace. Born in Zimbabwe and separated from his mother at a young age, this man has been through so much and still he is an incrediblyyy (sic) positive person. Thank you for your endless love, dad jokes, belief in me, protection and support. From driving me to all my auditions as a kid to listening to all of my music in your headphones at the gym.. I appreciate it all…” read part of the post.

The luscious musician also hinted that her future husband will need to learn tips of how to handle her from her father if they were to be a “blessing” in her life.

“…I will be blessed if someday I can find a husband who is even a fraction as awesome as you are,” she wrote.

The post attracted over 32 000 likes and hundreds of comments from her legion of fans.

Born and raised in the US, Tinashe has not only made strides in the music industry but acting and modelling as well.

Having collaborated and worked with some of the biggest stars in the world, she recently made another leap when she performed at a sold-out Wrestlemania 33 at the Citrus Bowl in Orlando, US.

Last month she also made a surprise appearance on popular FOX TV show Empire.