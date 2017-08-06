Jazz crooner ‘Bla Thomas’ dies

Afro jazz artist and banker Thomas Zawaira has died.

By Staff Reporter

Zawaira, who was working on a collaboration with Oliver Mtukudzi and a number of South African artists for a forthcoming album, succumbed to a heart attack (myocardial infarction) on Friday morning.

Mourners are gathered at 7 Ruzivo Close in Zengeza 3, Chitungwiza.

Zawaira, who was popularly known as Bla Thomas in music circles, recently released an album titled Lost and Found which he did alongside Clive “Mono” Mukundu, Sam Mataure and Antony Keena Malama.

Mukundu described Zawaira as a rare breed of jazz crooners.

“I first met Thomas at Steve Chikosi’s album launch in 2011 and he promised to come and do his own album. We started working on the album and we completed it in 2015,” said Mukundu.

“He was a humble guy. Thomas helped me a lot when my father passed away in 2013. Right now we had laid down basic tracks for his next album. Sadly he passed away yesterday [Friday].”