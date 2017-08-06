Mushure stunner thrills Rufaro

Black Rhinos (0) 0

Dynamos (1) 1

“The whole country is happy…”(Nyika yese irikufara), was the chant that reverberated around Rufaro Stadium after a brilliant captain Ocean Mushure goal direct from a corner kick ensured Dynamos a joyous homecoming with a narrow win over Black Rhinos yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

It was Dynamos’ second match at their traditional favourite hunting ground this season who, ironically, were the away team, although 90% of the about 10 000 fans that attended the match were their supporters.

And the winning goal was a befitting one.

Mushure’s cultured left foot curled a 36th minute corner kick which meandered past a cluster of heads, leaving Herbert “Hubber” Rusawo in goals for Black Rhinos clutching thin air.

The DeMbare skipper has carved a reputation of scoring from dead ball situations, which saw him light up the Cosafa Cup tournament last month.

Another set of three points saw Dynamos climb into third place, four points behind leaders Ngezi Platinum and three behind Chicken Inn, with two games in hand over the top two teams.

“Everything that we have achieved as an institution, we achieved right in this stadium. This is our homeground and we need to please our fans here,” Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa said after the match.

“Every game Dynamos plays is always difficult but when you conjure up a result after a difficult time, you are always happy as an institution.

“We had to work hard for the three points and I have to say well-done to the youngsters, they showed character because this is a Rhinos team that beat us before.”

Mushure, who was playing on the left wing, could have given Dynamos the lead early in the first half with one of his trademark free kicks, but Rusawo did enough to tip it over.

However, there was nothing the Black Rhinos keeper could do to stop Mushure’s corner kick.

The soldiers’ Milton Kureva could have levelled the scores, but Dynamos goal keeper Ashley Reyners did well to keep his effort out.

Rhinos had created their first goal-scoring opportunity of the second half, but Kureva could not keep his shot down from inside the box.

Chauya Chipembere clearly dominated the opening stages of the second stanza.

A late Phakamani Dube volley from a corner kick could have put the match to bed for Dynamos, but Rusawo gathered the ball at a second bite of the cherry after initially fumbling.

Rhinos thought they had finally grabbed the equaliser late in the game with a Yamikani Salima flick, but Marshall Machazane cleared the ball on the line with just five minutes left on the clock.

“Coming from two defeats last week I thought we had put everything in order. After working with our defence which was our pillar in the first round and now we have conceded eight in three games, we are very worried as a technical team,” Black Rhinos coach Stanford Mtizwa said after the match.

“We came here and played very well and I think a draw would have been a fair result in this game.”

Teams

Dynamos: A Reyners, P Dube, C Rusere, M Machazane, L Zvasiya, T Chipunza, O Mwerahari, C Kapupurika (T Sadiki 73’), T Macheke ( E Mandiranga 53’), C Epoupa (M Mambare 68’), O Mushure, B Mwandimutsira.

Black Rhinos: H Rusawo, F Banda, B Homora, B Chandisaita, S Linyama, W Kapinda ( T Chigudu 47’), D Mudadi, M Mine ( C Chitsamba 55’), M Kureva (Y Salima 74), B Marere, L Chiwunga.