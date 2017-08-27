Cassper Nyovest headed for Harare

Continental hip-hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest is on his way to Zimbabwe and is set to headline the Impala Car Rental 10th anniversary celebrations at Glamis Arena in Harare next month.

By Staff Reporter

The award-winning super rapper will be the only foreign act on the night that will feature local stars Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Freeman and Soul Jah Love. Local rappers — Tehn Diamond, Junior Brown and T Gonz — will also be part of the line-up.

DJ Mox, Ashstyles, Nivek, Raydizz, DJ Rax and Selector Base will be killing it on the decks at the event that is slated for September 16.

The Doc Shebeleza hitmaker is not a stranger in Zimbabwe, having performed at sold-out shows in Harare and Bulawayo two years ago where he gave scintillating performances at Club 1+1 and Hartsfield Rugby respectively.

Born Refiloe Maele Phoolo, Cassper Nyovest has carved a niche for himself on the continental hip-hop scene with hits such as Phumakim’, Gusheshe, Tito Mboweni, Destiny, Travel the World and Ghetto Life.

It is, however, the song Doc Shebeleza, off his debut album titled Tsholofelo that propelled the 27-year-old Mafikeng-born rapper to stardom. The song is a tribute to South African Kwaito veteran, Doc Shebeleza and it debuted at Number 4 on South Africa’s official music chart.

Before its release, Doc Shebeleza was teased a couple of times at live performances. It was made available for free downloads and has been downloaded over 200 000 times. The song peaked at Number 1 on the 5FM Top 40 chart.

Impala Car Rental founder Thompson Dondo said all was in place for the music show.

“We are celebrating our achievement with Zimbabweans. People should come and support us and they will get prizes,” he said.

Dondo said advance tickets were selling at $5.

He said there will be tight security and secure car parking.