I am coming to Zim: Cassper Nyovest

By staff Reporter

After the hubbub that surrounded socialite Zodwa Wabantu’s aborted trip to Harare last week, Zimbabwean merry makers were hoping that the same could happen to South African artist Cassper Nyovest who is billed to perform in Bulawayo and Harare next Friday and Saturday respectively.

Organisers of the Tito Mboweni hit-maker’s show in Harare, Impala Car Rental said Cassper Nyovest was on his way to Zimbabwe.

The show will be held on Saturday at the Glamis Arena, Exhibition Park.

“I was in Johannesburg, South Africa and met Cassper. The guy said he was excited to come to Zimbabwe and be part of the Impala Car Rental’s 10th anniversary celebrations,” said Impala Car Rental founder Thompson Dondo.

“After that meeting we are now sure that he is coming and we have upped our game in terms of logistics. Advanced tickets will be on sale at all Chicken Inn outlets in Harare, Radio Zimbabwe studios in Mbare as well as at Impala Car Rental offices along Chiremba Road in Hillside, Harare starting Monday [tomorrow].”

Dondo said preparations were at an advanced stage and people should come in their numbers for the big day.

“It’s a double dose of entertainment, starting with a sungura show in the afternoon and the main event that will be headlined by Cassper.

There will be lots of entertainment and lucky fans will walk away with prizes, including a car — a Chevy Spark,” he said.

The first session, which kicks off at 10am will feature Alick Macheso, Peter Moyo, Somandla Ndebele, Tatenda Pinjisi, Simon Mutambi, Romeo Gasa and Lucky Kumene.

Dendera musician Sulumani Chimbetu and upcoming contemporary musician Sam Dondo will also feature during the afternoon gig.

Cassper Nyovest will headline the second session, which kicks off at 7pm and will feature Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Freeman, Tehn Diamond, Junior Brown and T Gonz.

Meanwhile, Cassper Nyovest who is still fresh from a successful United States tour confirmed his trip to Zimbabwe last week.

“Wats up Zimbabwe, it’s Cassper Nyovest. I am coming there. On September 15 we are coming to Bulawayo and on the 16th we will be in Harare. It is the Impala 10th year celebration and we say tinotenda, thank you,” he said in a video clip.

Born Refiloe Maele Phoolo, Cassper Nyovest has carved a niche for himself on the continental hip-hop scene with hits such as Doc Shebeleza, Phumakim’, Gusheshe, Tito Mboweni, Destiny, Travel the World and Ghetto Life.

It is, however, the song Doc Shebeleza, off his debut album titled Tsholofelo that propelled the 27-year-old Mafikeng-born rapper to stardom.