Chapungu progress, chaos at Ascot

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

A CONTROVERSIAL penalty decision by referee Munyaradzi Majoni led to the abandonment of the Chibuku Super Cup first round tie between Chicken Inn and Yadah at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

The game was abandoned in the 87th minute when the Miracle Boys were awarded a contentious penalty after Chicken Inn veteran centre back Moses Jackson’s challenge on Milton Makopa inside the box.

In protest against the referee’s decision, Chicken Inn coach Rahman Gumbo angrily invaded the pitch recalling his players to come off the field of play. An irate Gumbo snubbed the media for the customary post-match interviews after the abandonment of the match

Though the GameCocks dominated the entirety of the game, their strikers Christopher Samakweri and Kudakwashe Gurure failed to breach the Yadah rearguard.

Yadah FC also had a chance to break the deadlock when Jimmy Dzingai set for the in-form Makopa, only for his effort to be stopped by goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze.

Yadah FC gaffer Thomas Ruzive expressed disappointment with the way his counterparts reacted to the incident.

“I am disappointed with the whole scenario because Rahman is a highly qualified coach and I did not expect him to influence such behaviour from his players. However, I am happy with the way my team is shaping up, they are showing maturity when playing against big teams in the league,” Ruzive said.

In another Chibuku Super Cup first round encounter played at Mandava Stadium, Chapungu edged FC Platinum one nil, courtesy of a Brighton Mugoni 60th minute penalty.

Chibuku Super Cup first round results and fixtures at a glance:

Yesterday: FC Platinum 0-1 Chapungu, Black Rhinos 2-1 Triangle, Chicken Inn 0-0 Yadah FC (match abandoned in the 87th minute)

Today: Dynamos v Bulawayo City (Rufaro), Ngezi Platinum Stars (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Shabanie Mine (Nyamhunga), How Mine v Bantu Rovers (Ascot), Highlanders v Harare City (Mandava)