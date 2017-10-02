Musicians’ wives in powerful collaboration

WIVES of three of the most reverred musicians in Zimbabwe, the legendary Oliver Mtukudzi, Mechanic Manyeruke and Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro have teamed up to produce a prayerful gospel single titled Pindai Jesu, whose message is aimed at protecting women from falling prey to the growing number of fake prophets bent on abusing them.

Riding on the fame of their husbands, the trio have a simple but powerful message to all women who don’t know where to run to for solutions and end up falling prey to fake prophets — that it is only Jesus who is at the door with answers to all kinds of torture and problems they are facing, said Juliet Chivaviro.

The collaboration was initiated by Juliet, popularly known as Mother General Chivariro, who is currently doing a Masters degree, with her project dwelling on the marketing of gospel music acting as a trigger for her to approach Daisy Mtukudzi and Hellenah Manyeruke.

“We had been reluctant about it, and we were just sharing with friends, but due to a project I’m doing on the marketing of gospel music, I will talk to the people through all social media marketing platforms,” Mother General Chivariro said.

Reverend Chivaviro and Baba Manyeruke collaborated to produce the hit song Ebenezer.

“The song Pindai Jesu has always been my prayer, that how can Jesus come and stand by the doors while we have women crying every day for solutions, hence I decided to invite my mothers to come and help me sing and say this prayer on behalf of ladies,” she said.

Mother General Chivariro said it was not a problem talking to her elders Mai Manyeruke and Mai Mtukudzi and they agreed to come together.

“People should not listen to the tune only, but rather the message. In Luke 7, nothing seemed to move Jesus, until He saw the mother of the dead child weeping,” she said.

“The Bible says He had compassion when He saw her and immediately raised her boy from the dead. (Luke 7:12-15). It was the cry of a mother that moved the heart of God.”

She said even today, mothers who cry before the Lord for their families, marriages and their homes move the heart of God.

“When mothers stop praying, their families and husbands, especially their children perish. Satan gets a foothold and starts to destroy the home, yet when they return to their rightful place as the anchor of the home, demonic strongholds get demolished,” she said.

She also urged single mothers not to be abused by men just because they need help. Being single doesn’t mean they are abnormal, she said.

“ Jesus is there with you to help and stand with you; the joy of the Lord should be your strength; Matthew 16:26. What good will it be for someone to gain the whole world, yet forfeit their soul?”

Mother General Chivariro said all proceeds from the song will go towards helping disadvantaged children in rural areas. All this is done to support her husband’s vision in music.

“We will start giving books and also supporting my husbands’ programmes where he pledged to pay school fees for 10 children. On October 10 we will be presenting our first pledge,” she said.

She said the trio were not born musicians but were riding on the fame of their husbands who were willing to help them.

“It’s not an easy journey to be the wife of a legend and you are not even doing anything to support or show interest. Hence, I called my mothers to help me to teach me to support our men, and also encourage ourselves as ladies that we can do it,” Mother General Chivariro said.

She said they were looking forward to doing more songs together, in the spirit of growing their husbands’ brand names — Tuku Music, Manyeruke Music or Ebenezer Music.

“We are looking forward to that and it will be great. It will bring up a continued bond between us as families and even going on holidays together,” she said.

“In this generation, couples need continued support, hence we learn from others and impart to the nation that it is possible to do things together as a couple or as couples.”

She said a wife’s supportive role was so vital for a musician because there is a lot that happens in the music industry and musicians end up destroying the names that they would have built in so many years, hence her full support to her husband.

While in London in May at a dinner hosted in his honour, Tuku paid tribute to his wife Daisy for standing by him in his music career.

