Timely boost for Manyuchi

ZIMBABWEAN boxer Charles Manyuchi has received a timely boost ahead of his return to the ring after climbing five places from 20th to position 15 on the latest World Boxing Council (WBC) welterweight rankings.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

Manyuchi’s elevation was announced following some changes made to the global rankings by the WBC ratings committee at the WBC’s 55th Annual Convention held in Baku, Azerbaijan last week.

The 55th WBC Annual Convention which ended on Friday attracted more than 500 delegates from WBC member countries, leaders of federations, sports managers, former and current champions’ from164 member countries from North/South America, Africa, Asia and Europe.

It was during the meeting where significant changes to the current ratings criteria were debated, decided and announced, after a detailed day-long session on Tuesday.

Manyuchi’s significant rise on the rankings means he is now rated higher than two-time former welterweight world champion Andre Berto from USA, remained in 16th position while he is now just one spot behind British champion Bradley Skeete.

Former world champion and top welterweight contender “Showtime’’ Shawn Porter tops the WBC welterweight rankings ahead of two-time former two-weight world champion Danny Garcia.

Legendary Filipino boxer Manny Pacquiao, who in July controversially lost the WBO welterweight title to Jeff Horn of Australia, is ranked third by the WBC.

Manyuchi was represented at the convention by his manager Chris Malunga of the Zambia-based Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions.

Malunga recently revealed that they have another fight lined up for the Zimbabwean boxer against a yet to be confirmed opponent before he pursues a rematch for the WBC silver welterweight title.

The Mutoko-based boxer is currently preparing to launch his first bid to reclaim the WBC silver welterweight title he lost in March after succumbing to a surprise defeat to Uzbekistan’s Qudratillo Abduqaxorov in Singapore.

He then began his redemption journey in July when he beat Sherif Kasongo of Democratic Republic of Congo in a non-title fight in Zambia.