Herentals living a legacy life

Quality, excellence and integrity has been and is still our bone to chew leading us into being the education giants.

Herentals is the first and last college that provides high quality tuition. Herentals Group of Colleges has seen itself excelling in all disciplines such as academics, leadership and sport and going up the ladder of success regardless of the economic challenges.

It is a privately-owned institution which provides education from primary, secondary and tertiary levels. It has many educational centres scattered across Zimbabwe, making it a widely known institution.

The centres were named after the location and are as follows; Chiredzi, G.Silundika, Lobengula, Nkulumane, Masvingo, Rusape, Chipinge, Mutare, Ruwa, Chitungwiza, Zengeza, CBD1, CBD2, Westwood, Budiriro, Bindura, Tynwald, Vic falls, Mabvuku, Greendale, G.Norah and Highfields.

In fulfilling the ministerial mandate of “Sports, Arts and Culture”, sports has become part of the educational curriculum. Herentals College became one of the colleges nurturing its soccer students into the professional level, hence coming up with this team that is now called Herentals Football Club.

With the financial support from the Herentals College CEO, Innocent Benza after discovering the talents in the selected students, Herentals Football Club therefore emerged and become the strong team that everyone is talking about today.

Herentals Football Club has been promoted into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League from Northern Region Division One. This achievement did not come on a silver plate but through sweat and team work.

Congratulations College Boys. Everyone is proud of you.

Enjoy the fruits of your sweat.