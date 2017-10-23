Australia seal rare win over All Blacks

BRISBANE — Reece Hodge kicked a 53-metre penalty with two minutes remaining to seal Australia’s second win in 19 games against New Zealand in the last match of the Bledisloe Cup in Brisbane.

The All Blacks, who retained the trophy in August, led by just a point at half-time despite a dominant performance.

Marika Koroibete’s try and Hodge’s boot after the break put Australia ahead.

Hodge then kicked the long penalty to ensure a win over the All Blacks for the first time in more than two years.

The Wallabies, wearing jerseys specially designed to honour Australia’s indigenous players, took an early lead through Hodge’s 70-metre run to the line.

However, Waisake Naholo levelled things for New Zealand and Lima Sopoaga’s conversion put the visitors ahead.

The immense Israel Folau skipped over just before the break to keep Michael Cheika’s men in touch.

And although Rieko Ioane crossed for Steve Hansen’s side, Koroibete’s effort and Hodge’s thumping kicks off the tee sealed a famous win for the Wallabies.

