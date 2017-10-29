Nyamutsita defends Vumba Mountain title

SEASONED long-distance runner Canisious “Navara” Nyamutsita successfully defended his Old Mutual Vumba Mountain Run Half Marathon title after romping to victory in this year’s edition of the prestigious 21km race in Vumba yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Nyamutsita went home with a whooping $1 000 after finishing the gruelling race in a time of 01:13:53.

Battle-hardened runner Millen Matende came second, with a respectable time of 01:14:28 while Collin Kanyimo came third with 01:17:13.

Outsider Patience Garauzive won in the female category with a time of 01:31:54 while seasoned campaigner Olivia Chitate was pushed to a distant second with 01:34:49.

Thousands of athletes yesterday braved the chilly weather and participated in this year’s edition of the country’s toughest race.

This year’s race was one of the best organised in recent years as organisers introduced electronic timing and checkpoints to curb cheating.

Manicaland Athletics Board chairman Joshua Matume said he was happy with the level of competition.

“l was happy with the level of competition, almost 800 athletes competed in the race and we are very happy with the sponsors, we are just hoping that they are going to continue with their sponsorship,” he said.