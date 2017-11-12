Is Zodwa Wabantu a fraudster?

LOCAL arts promoter Biggie Chinoperekwei of Divine Assignment could be counting losses after South African socialite and entertainer Zodwa Wabantu cancelled her trip to Zimbabwe on the 11th hour under unclear cirmustances.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The controversial entertainer was booked for three shows in Bulawayo, Harare and Mutare.

In what looked like a breach of contract, instead of flying to Zimbabwe, Zodwa Wabantu opted to stay in her home country to attend the Chevrolet Feather Awards at the Theatre on the Track at Kyalami, Midrand on Thursday night.

It was on the same night that she was expected to be at Club Connect in Bulawayo that Zodwa Wabantu was merrymaking and entertaining guests at the awards ceremony that recognises and celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

Zodwa Wabantu was billed to entertain merrymakers at Club Connect in Bulawayo on Thursday and Private Lounge (Harare) the following day before wrapping up her tour at Club 263 in Mutare yesterday.

While Chinoperekwei could not be reached for comment on Friday, sources told The Standard Style that Zodwa Wabantu had been paid to perform at the three joints while a number of revellers had paid for the shows in advance.

“The management at Divine Assignment is not happy with Zodwa Wabantu’s behaviour. They said they had paid her but she decided not to come after all. A lot had been done in terms of marketing and preparing for the shows,” said the source.

“When Zodwa Wabantu confirmed the new dates, she had been communicating with the management, assuring them that everything was in order only to disappoint at the last minute.”

In a statement, Divine Assignments said the cancellation of the shows was beyond their control.

“She cancelled all shows. We are not sure why. We cannot force her to come, so everything involving her shows here has been suspended,” read the statement.

The cancellation of the shows means showbiz followers who have been craving for Zodwa Wabantu will have to wait once again — that is if she will be able to travel to Zimbabwe anytime soon.

Zodwa Wabantu was banned from being part of the Harare International Carnival and could also not take part at a show that had been penned for Private Lounge that same week after actress Anne Nhira protested against her tour.