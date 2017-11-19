I can’t compromise quality over pricing, says Jeys Marabini

music legend Majahawodwa Ndlovu, popularly known as Jeys Marabini, says his music is timeless and of good quality and cannot be sold for a song.

By Sindiso Dube

Marabini is working on his ninth album with young producer Oktopus.

“My music is timeless and it’s music that you will play for generations to come. So, I can’t compromise my work by letting it out for a cheap price,” he said.

“I have been selling and will sell my new album for $10. I will not submit to market pressure and piracy to sell my work for a lousy $1.”

The musician said he would launch his yet-to-be-named album before end of year.

“I am giving my fans the best of me this year. I take my time to produce music for the people — a product that stands the test of time. I urge fans to get their dancing shoes ready this December as we launch the album,” he said.

“I am committed to my fans and music. I take my music seriously because there is more to making music and that’s building legacies.”

Marabini’s last album Thula Sane released last year was sold for $10 and sold more than 1 000 copies in its first week of release.

“Unlike other artists, I don’t give away my music for free or for cheap. I sold Thula Sana for $10 last year and we received good numbers. The new album will also be going for the same price. We spend time, money with the dancers, producers and backing vocalists and commitment in making these albums. I feel my music is worth the price, this is not substandard music that vanishes after six months; you can play it for the next generations,” he said.

When The Standard Style visited Jeys in the studio last Monday, he was working on two songs from the 10-track album. One of the songs talks about love and the other one was a “prayer” on changing the fortunes of the common people.

Marabini has seven albums under his name, namely Emarabini, Thuthukani Ngothando, Sounds of Today, Jeys Marabini One Time, Izenzo, Jeys @ 40, Silo and Thula Sane.