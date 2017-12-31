Makokoba children get a Santa treat

There are various theories about how Santa manages to get to everyone’s home to deliver presents, with many believing he uses magic dust or rides the magic of Christmas, but Makokoba suburb in Bulawayo experienced a different treat when Santa arrived on horseback.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Despite Santa Claus being associated with the rich and affluent, the high-density suburb in Bulawayo got a taste of Santa, who was accompanied by Drums of Peace (DoP), among other locally-based arts groups.

Dubbed a Santa Claus day for the disadvantaged children of Bulawayo’s oldest suburb, Vusa Makokoba and Thabiso Youth Centre brought smiles to minors on the day.

“The major objective of this programme was to make the community of Makokoba happy, have a sense of belonging, celebrate and impart knowledge on what Christmas is all about,” said DoP founder and event organiser, Lewis Ndlovu.

The day saw decorations, costumes, spooky candy buffet supplies and tableware displays for the children, who apart from getting presents, also got a chance to pose for pictures.

“Most of the children there are orphans while some are disadvantaged. The youths from this oldest township who grew up during the time of the post-Zimbabwe hardships have never experienced Father Christmas — Santa Claus — and had not been happy in a long time,” said Ndlovu.

He said the idea of the event came during a two-month tour of the United Kingdom earlier this year, after which he started working on it with friends when he returned to Zimbabwe.

He was assisted by several sponsors.

“I would also want to thank all those who supported this event and a big thank you to our sponsors,” Ndlovu said.

“All the children received their presents from Santa. We will again do this next year.”