Mhembere, model with a big heart

PROMISING commercial model cum actress Kimberly Rutendo Mhembere says her heart bleeds for the upliftment of the disabled girl child aspiring to be models. As such, she has decided to set up a foundation to help them achieve their goals just like their able-bodied counterparts.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The ambitious 21-year-old model who is a law student told Standard Style, that she wanted to be a source of inspiration to the disabled girl child and empower her to be an independent woman.

“Disability is not inability. My desire is to start a foundation that helps disabled girls particularly the deaf, vision impaired and those with intellectual disability among other infirmities,” she said.

“I joined modeling after being inspired by my best friend who is now a household brand. It is my wish to be able to help and also inspire the girl child.”

Mhembere who is signed under Milton Iconic Modeling Agency said aspiring models must work hard to be successful as it took more than a pretty face to be a model.

“Modelling is an expressive art form that tells a story without words so one needs to be professional and hardworking to be a successful model,” she said.

Mhembere said her desire was to be part of those involved in building the modeling industry globally for better standardisation of the profession.