Gospel music inspires soul, says Chindowa

Gospel music is the greatest tool to deliver souls to God, says unheralded gospel musician Tonderai Chindowa.

By STAFF REPORTER

Chindowa, who fronts the Soul Harvesters, told The Standard Style that he was using gospel music to bring people closer to God.

“The vision of the Soul Harvesters is to win the souls of people. I will go places preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ through music,” said Chindowa, who last year released an album titled Semuumbi Wehari.

“In five years’ time, I see myself ministering in most parts of the world, winning many souls for Christ.”

While bemoaning lack of airplay for his songs on national radio stations, Chindowa said he was doing enough to reach people across the country.

“We had a three-day tour of places like Kariba, Lions’ Den and Mhangura where we performed alongside artists such as Pastor Olinda [Marowa], Mpostori Wency, Praise Guvheya and many others,” he said.

“Live shows are the means of reaching out to people and I am happy that we have managed to do that.”

Armed with one video for the song Jesu Ndimambo off his debut album, Chindowa started singing in the AFM Church in 1999 before he rose to become the worship leader in 2006.

“I spent a lot of time in the church choir and I started recording my music last year with Joy of Life Studios where I was assisted by Lucky Kaparautsi,” he said.

Chindowa said at some point in life, he traded the microphone for the chisel.

“I once stopped singing and became a sculptor, but because of God’s calling, I saw myself singing again in church,” he said.

He said he was working on another album that he expected to release before end of the year.

“I am working on my second album and God permitting, the project should be out by June this year,” said the man whose music was inspired by Oliver Mtukudzi and Mechanic Manyeruke.

His album Semuumbi Wehari carries tracks such as Konirio, Musandipfuure Jesu, Psalm 23:5, Jesu Ndimambo, Ndiyani Panezamba and the title track.