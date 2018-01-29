January disease: Rice and Sausage Casserole

Hello month end! Ladies and gentleman, we have survived the 60 days of January and I can safely say that we are ready to roll in style this weekend.

By Edith

There are times when one is really hungry but too lazy to spend a lot of time in the kitchen. Well, I feel like that sometimes I usually resort to one pot meals that I just pop in the oven, sit down and get up to serve then sit down and eat. Let’s not talk about doing the dishes after that.

After all the hussling of January trying to make ends meet, if you are reading this article, it means that they have indeed met; you don’t really have the energy to be spending so much time in front of a hot stove. Allow me this week to introduce you to a one pot meal that your whole family will love, and you will love that they’ll love it.

This week we feature rice and sausage casserole. A casserole is a type of stew that is cooked slowly in the oven. It is mostly made in a casserole dish and is often also served from the same casserole dish, eliminating additional dishes to wash. If you do not have a casserole dish, do not despair, you can still use any oven-proof dish to make your casserole and it’ll still be called a casserole. So let’s get cooking. I hope you’ll enjoy this meal. The total cost of the meal is approximately $8,45 for a family of four. You can use brown rice if you fancy a more wholesome meal.

Rice and Sausage Casserole

ingredients:

l500g sausage cut into 3-5cm pieces (I prefer using smoked sausage)

l½ cup onion, chopped

l1 cup peas, you can use frozen ones very well

l½ cup bell peppers, you can mix red, yellow and green for a colourful meal

l2 cups cooked rice

l1 tsp mild curry powder

l¼ tsp black pepper

l2 cloves garlic, crushed

l3 tbs cooking oil

Method

In a large frying pan, heat the oil and add the garlic and onion. Fry them till trasnlucent, add the black pepper then add the sausage. Fry the sausage till golden brown and remove from the pan and set aside.

To the pan add another tablespoon of cooking oil and add the curry powder. You can add a hot variant if you really want a hot casserole. Immediately add the cooked rice and fry about five minutes. You can also add tumeric powder if you want a deep yellow colour for your rice. Remove from the pan and set aside.

Lastly, add another tablespoon of oil to the pan and saute the peppers. Do this for about three minutes. Add back to the pan the sausage and rice and then lastly add the peas. Mix this together. In a large casserole dish or oven-proof dish spoon the mixture and bake this at 180°C for about 20 to 30minutes. Serve hot.