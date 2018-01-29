Ngoni Gumbo to release second album

RUWA-based gospel musician Ngonidzashe Gumbo will on February 10 launch his second album titled Nyasha Dzakatikwanira at The Armchair in Harare.

By Staff Reporter

The album, which features gospel great Munyaradzi Munodawafa, has eight tracks whose messages are meant to minister the Word of God. Rising producer-cum musician Lucky Kaparautsi produced the album.

“Our mission is to preach the Word of God through music. We intend to achieve this by travelling to every town and city as well as every corner of the country,” said Gumbo.

The 26-year-old crooner, who released his debut album titled Kugona NdekwaMwari last year, was optimistic his second project would reach out to many souls.

“This time I am sure I am mature enough to make people smile because I invested a lot of my time and energy in this new project. I am seeing this new album changing many lives,” he said.

Gumbo, who was born and bred in Mutare, said the track Denga Ratendera off his debut album got a lot of airplay on national radio stations. He believes the second album will scale him to dizzy heights as far as ministering the Word of God is concerned.

He is working on videos of songs from his first album.

“I am planning to release a DVD album consisting mainly of songs from my debut album which will be launched on the same day as my second album,” he said.

The new album carries tracks such as Vaisada, Chikepe Chonyura, Zvakaoma Kudaro which features Munodawafa, the title track Nyasha Dzakatikwanira, Chiroto which features Lucky Kaparautsi, Fearfully Made, Rwendo Rurefu and Vasatuka Mwari.

Gumbo started singing from a tender age.

“Music was my passion from the time I was in Sunday school to primary School and later church choirs. I have been active in praise and worship teams in my church over the years. I joined the mainstream music industry last year when I recorded my first album last year,” he said.

Gospel musicians such as Joseph Masunda, Tonderai Chindowa, Patience Gumbo, Evangelist Makusha and Kaparautsi will be supporting acts at the launch.