Apostle mamombe takes music to people

RUSAPE-based Apostle Cosmas Mamombe, who has just released his third album titled Mweya Washe, has set sights on hosting shows across the country to spread the Word of God and market the new offering.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The Psalms of Mabvazuva band leader, who unleashed the album a few weeks ago with MarkSounds in Rusape, said he was targeting to do shows in Rusape this month before spreading to other areas outside Manicaland province.

The new album has eight songs — Chipatapata, Rudo Chete, Buruka, Mweya, Tenda Mwari, Miririra, Rugare, Vatungamiri and Muchato Mutsvene.

In an interview with The Standard Style, Mamombe, who founded the Kuwadzana Apostolic Church of God Fellowship in 1993, said he was motivated to spread the Word of God through singing.

‘’There are some challenges, which we were facing as a group and these include funding. We spent a lot of money to record this album,’’ he said.

‘’But we are people of God, we had to fight so that we release this album and we are now ready to host shows. The album has been well received. For a start, our shows will be across Rusape in the first two months and that is how we grow.

‘’We have eight members in our band and they are all committed to spread the word of God through singing, it’s like a calling to us.”

Mamombe’s first album titled Nguva Yakwana was released in 2007 and had hit songs like Tipembere and the title track.

He released his second album in 2013 titled Kutenda Nemabasa, which carried songs such as Jesu idombo and Mabasa.