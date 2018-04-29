FC Platinum back to winning ways

MUTARE City Rovers gaffer Joseph Takaringofa is facing the axe after his 10-man side lost 1-0 against champions FC Platinum in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Vengere Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE CITY……………. 0

FC PLATINUM ……… (0)1

The goal came after Rovers defender Themba Ndlovu was shown a red card by referee Nomore Musundire in the 85th minute for dissent.

A minute later, striker Rodwell Chinyengetere benefited from a defensive mix-up to head home past the impressive Tafadzwa Dube.

FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe said he was happy with his side’s response after last’s week’s defeat.

“It was a good win especially coming from a loss. Mutare City Rovers gave us a good run for our money, but the pitch was not good,” he said.

Rovers gaffer Takaringofa blamed the defeat on loss of concentration by his players.

“We were not focused in the dying stages of the match and sadly we got punished. We are now focusing on our next match against Highlanders on Tuesday,” he said.

The reigning champions almost drew first blood just 10 minutes into the match, but Chinyengetere’s shot from close range was blocked by Rovers skipper Themba Ndlovu.

A minute later FC Platinum midfielder Farai Madhanhanga hit the crossbar with veteran goalkeeper Dube a beaten man.

FC Platinum fans were jerked off their seats in the 30th minute after striker Chinyengetere’s header was ruled offside by the referee.

In the 35th minute Jameson Mukombwe’s free-kick from the edge of the box hit the crossbar.

Both teams started the second stanza on a slow note.

Mutare City Rovers who have been conceding in the last minutes of the their matches were cautious in the dying minutes, eventually collapsing with five minutes left in the match.

In another match played at Luveve Stadium, veteran striker Ralph Matema converted a late penalty to salvage a precious away point for visiting Yadah FC against Chicken Inn.

Midfielder Innocent Muchaneka appeared to have secured all three points for his team after scoring in the 74th minute before Matema’s late penalty.

Chicken Inn have now drawn their last three matches since their 1-0 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars on April 7.

Black Rhinos were held to a goalless draw for the third successive Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match as the army side’s stuttering form in front of goal continued against Bulawayo Chiefs at Rufaro Stadium.