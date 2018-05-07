Five-star Ngezi romp to victory

IT was a goal feast as log leaders Ngezi Platinum scored five times against hapless Yadah FC at Boabab Stadium in Mhondoro-Ngezi yesterday to record their highest tally since promotion into the top flight league.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE in mhondoro-ngezi

Ngezi Platinum Stars… (3) 5

Yadah FC……………. (0) 0

The win stretches the platinum miners’ unbeaten run at Boabab to 29 matches.

In his first start of the season, the impressive James Ngulube opened the scoring for Ngezi, before Malon Mushonga and Terrence Dzvukamanja added more for a healthy first half lead.

The hosts added two more goals in the second stanza through Donald Teguru and Clive Augusto.

“I thought we were very clinical in front of goal, which is encouraging. I am satisfied we scored goals and put up a good performance, but I think we were a bit overconfident at the back. We needed a bit of luck as Yadah could have scored one or two goals,” coach Tonderai Ndiraya said after the match.

After playing a midweek match, Ndiraya tinkered with his team giving Teguru, Ngulube and Mushonga a run.

Ngezi drew their last match away in Kariba midweek and Ndiraya needed a response from his charges.

And a response is what he got.

As expected the hosts did not waste time to break the deadlock.

Ngulube danced past a couple of Yadah legs to slot home the opener in the 17th minute.

Yadah did little to bother Donovan Bernard in goals for Ngezi.

Mushonga doubled the score seven minutes before the breather, drilling home a chest pass from Mabvura from inside the box.

Dzvukamanja got in on the act in the 41st minute, rising highest to head home from Teguru’s corner kick.

The closest Yadah came to scoring was when substitute Johannes Sibanda’s speculative shot from outside the box cannoned off the upright post on the stroke of halftime.

The visitors were quick off the blocks in the second half, Ralph Matema’s header crashing off the bar and Leeroy Mavunga missing the target with the keeper to beat early on.

Then Teguru extended the lead for the hosts tapping in a Ngulube cut-back from close range 12 minutes into the second half.

Dzvukamanja and Ngulube had opportunities to stretch lead further but were found wanting.

Substitute Clive Augusto scored goal number five in the second minute of stoppage time.

“We played badly and credit goes to the log leaders as they played extremely well. I think my players gave Ngezi too much respect, which is why we lost,” Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive said after the match.

Teams

Ngezi Platinum: D Bernard, K Bulaji, L Chakoroma, Keith Murera, J Ngulube (C Augusto 77’), T Dzvukamanja (C Charamba 76’), D Teguru, T Mabvura (S Owusu 67’), M Mushonga, F Mukarati, T Chipunza

Yadah FC: S. Mafukidze , W. Kalongonda, J Chitereki, J. Dzingai, A. M Makopa, B. Mapfumo, M. Makopa (C. Sekete 61’), L. Murape (M. Chiwara 55’), L. Mavunga, S. Sithole (J. Sibanda 13’), R. Matema

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures:

Yesterday: Nichrut 1-0 Chapungu, Herentals 1-2 FC Platinum, Chicken Inn 2-1 Bulawayo City, Ngezi Platinum 5-0 Yadah FC

Today: Dynamos v Harare City (Rufaro), Highlanders v ZPC Kariba (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v CAPS United (Maglas), Triangle United v Bulawayo City (Gibbo), Mutare City Rovers v Black Rhinos (Vengere).