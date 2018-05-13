Bosso fans run amok

It was another frustrating afternoon for Highlanders after they failed to break down a stubborn Yadah FC at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Yadah FC …… ..(0)0

Highlanders…. (0)0

Bosso fans stole the limelight after they assaulted the home fans before grabbing their drums and smashing them to pieces.

The home supporters had instant justice metted onto them for holding on to the match ball for too long and delaying play.

After the game, Bosso coach Madinda Ndlovu “disowned” his team for its performance, as well as the supporters for their behaviour.

“What I would say in a nutshell is that’s not the Highlanders I know and the team that I coach. For the first time, we didn’t play like Highlanders,” he said.

Ndlovu immediately castigated the behaviour of the fans.

“I am one person who does not condone the behaviour that came from the terraces. We are a team that should win or lose with dignity. It doesn’t matter there is one ball or two, but resorting to violence is not something I go along with,” he said.

Highlanders, coming from a defeat last week to ZPC Kariba, threatened to overrun the hosts early on, but failed to take the chances.

Yadah’s Willard Kalongonda came close to breaking the deadlock rattling the upright post a few minutes before half-time after getting to the end of an inviting Wilson Chakanyuka cross.

The hosts fashioned another golden opportunity moments later but Leeroy Mavunga shot weakly at Arial Sibanda.

Bosso played with more urgency after the restart.

They had two quick chances towards the hour mark with Newman Sianchali shooting wide from close range while Stephen Chimusoro did well to deny Gabriel Nyoni.

It was Sibanda’s turn to rescue the visitors when he acrobatically kept out a Ralph Matema half volley on the turn with about half an hour to go.

Yadah almost snatched it right at the death when Sibanda fumbled the impressive Matema’s blistering drive but Leeroy Murape arrived late to finish off the spill.

Moments later all hell broke loose in the stands and the police did little to rescue the situation.

“The guys have done well considering we were coming from a heavy defeat last week. Football is cruel sometimes. We created a lot of chances but we failed to convert,” Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive said after the game

Teams:

Yadah FC: S Chimusoro, W Kalongonda, W Chakanyuka (B Mapfumo 83’), J Dzingai, A Makopa, B Madzokere, M Makopa, C Sekete (J Sibanda 71’), L Mavunga (L Murape 60’), M Chiwara, R Matema.

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri, H Moyo, C Siamalonga, A Mbeba (R Lunga), P Muduhwa, B Banda, G Makaruse, B Musaka, G Nyoni, N Sianchali ( T Lunga 73′)

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures:

Yesterday: Yadah FC 0-0 Highlanders, FC Platinum 0-0 Triangle United, Bulawayo City 2-0 Shabanie Mine, Harare City 1-0 Nichrut FC, ZPC Kariba 1-1 Mutare City Rovers

Today: CAPS United v Ngezi Platinum Stars (National Sports Stadium), Chapungu v Chicken Inn (Ascot), Bulawayo Chiefs v Dynamos (Barbourfields), Black Rhinos v Herentals (Rufaro)