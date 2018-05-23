Chipinge-raised Gurudza is truly an overcomer

UPCOMING South Africa-based musician Chrispen Gurudza’ s story is one of faith. The young man from Chipinge first ventured into sungura music where he faced many challenges, including being conned of his savings by a popular local musician who also doubles as a producer.

By The Master

Gurudza now sees the setback as his Damascene moment, which changed his whole life, as it led him to seek God and is only narrating the testimony of the power of the Almighty in changing people’s lives for the better.

In 2011, the sungura musician promised to help Gurudza if he bought a laptop for him and the young man saw this as his breakthrough and worked hard in South Africa to raise the money, but nothing came out of the deal.

But that has not deterred the gospel musician, though it was initially hard to take, as he has finally produced his own debut seven-track album Tanyaradzwa.

“I did my debut album Tanyaradzwa in South Africa and it is slowly penetrating the Zimbabwean market. I am confident that it will now do well after I came home recently to promote it,” he said.

“Those who have had an opportunity to listen to it have liked it, especially the song Ndirimunzira, it has impacted on them.”

Gurudza said gospel music draws him closer to God and makes him spiritually strong. listens to such music as it helps him to overcome any challenges in life, he said.

“I decided to sing gospel after reflecting on my challenging upbringing where I could not even find a place to stay, but through God after being born again all I can say is that I am an overcomer,” he said.

“I was inspired by Baba and Mai Charamba’s album Exodus. That album raised me up spiritually and also had an influence on my decision to sing gospel music and follow in their footsteps. I pray that one day my music will also positively influence others as happened to me.

“I even faced challenges while trying to record my first album. I began singing at a young age, but my first love was for sungura music. This led me to approach a popular sungura musician in 2011, seeking help. He helped me with ideas and we then made a deal.”

Gurudza said the sungura musician said he would help him produce his first album if he bought him a laptop.

“I did that, though it was not easy but I managed to save the money to buy the laptop,” he said.

“Little did I realise that I had been conned as he became evasive. However, I am now happy because it made me shift my focus to God. Now I have recorded my album. With God, all things are possible.

“I bought the laptop for R4 700 and other costs brought the total to R5 000. I managed to meet the singer in 2012 when he came to hold a show in Chipinge but when I approached him over the issue he said he was busy building his house and repairing his motor car. I later left for South Africa without anything happening”.

Gurudza said he tried to call the sungura musician without any success and he gave up following up on the matter after he blocked him.

“I am only saying this as a testimony of how God can change the lives of those who believe in Him. I was bitter before but I have since forgiven the sungura musician and moved on,” he said.

Gurudza said the challenges that he faced while trying to record his first album made him spiritually stronger and he was now confident that God would enable his music and his message to spread around the world.

