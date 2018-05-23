The school weather forecast

It is a safe bet to say that the weather channel is not exactly the most popular one on TV. Dan Spencer commented on this when he said: “On cable TV they have a weather channel — 24 hours of weather.

By Tim Middleton

We had something like that where I grew up. We called it a window.” However, many do check out weather forecast though playwright Noel Coward once made the comment that we could apply to Zimbabwe: “Is it always sunny in Jamaica? Never at night.” Comedian George Carlin gave a similar analysis with his “Weather forecast for tonight: dark.”

Of course, as Kin Hubbard notes, the weather is important to us: “Don’t knock the weather. If it didn’t change once in a while, nine-tenths of the people couldn’t start a conversation.” The weather also affects us. In cold weather we have to wear layers of thick warm clothing which makes us feel claustrophobic and restricted; we need to switch on heaters that generate suffocating air; our mood becomes as grey and gloomy as the weather outside. In contrast, when the sun shines we delight in the colour and the freedom with hope and energy.

The weather is not as simple as that, though, is it? It comprises of different elements. Wind plays an important part in everyday life. We also measure the levels of precipitation and we look to see how much visibility there is. We are concerned with humidity. We want to know if there is high pressure or low pressure; we seek to ascertain what the temperature will be, as this will potentially affect decisions we might make. And, of course, how much cloud cover is there? All these factors determine the weather forecast and there we were, thinking it was just a matter of saying: “today it will be sunny all across Zimbabwe.”

Terri Guillemets noted: “Weather is a great metaphor for life — sometimes it’s good, sometimes it’s bad, and there’s nothing much you can do about it, but carry an umbrella or choose to dance in the rain!” Weather is also a great metaphor for education, and for schools in particular. The fact is that a school’s climate plays a big part in a child’s life, so much so that parents should not be asking for the academic forecast (the pass rates), but for the school “weather forecast”.

As the wind can be a significant factor in our daily living, we need to be aware of those things in our schools that are potentially blowing children off course. As precipitation is a factor in daily life, what is dampening the enthusiasm of the pupils? Visibility is crucial for our progress in life and the same is true for the children, who need to be able to see the way ahead, where the roads we are taking them on are leading. Humidity can affect our performances, so we need to be aware of what gets our children boiling, angry, listless or sweating. In life, we pay attention to high or low pressure and the same should be true in education and in schools — what puts our children under pressure and brings them stress? We may welcome cloud cover every now and then, but what are those clouds that get in the way of the light of knowledge getting through to our children? what are those things that dull and darken our children’s education? Above all, what is the “temperature” of the school? Are pupils able to enjoy a healthy temperature that gives them more chance of going forward? Is the temperature comfortable for pupils to be able to flourish? Knowing these things helps us to be prepared.

What it ultimately comes down to is not so much a weather forecast, but a “whether” forecast. The question is whether the school fulfils its Vision and Mission; whether the soul of the school is being fed; whether reputation is promoted as more important than character; whether bullying is condemned or condoned; whether a fear of failure hangs over the pupils; whether effort is celebrated more than results; whether pupils are met where they are, not where the school wants them to be; whether pupils are encouraged and inspired or drilled and divided; whether a code of silence or a message of hope hangs over the school; whether doors are open or blinds are shut.

We may not be able to control our geographical climate, but we can control our school climate. Nowadays, the weather forecasts on TV are very accurate; the same will be true of the “whether” forecast in our schools. We do well to check it out — and hopefully dance, in sun or rain.

 Tim Middleton is the executive director of the Association of Trust Schools [ATS]. The views expressed in this article, however, are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of the ATS.

email: ceo@atschisz.co.zw

website: www.atschisz.co.zw