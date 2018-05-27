Catholic church to premiere film

Chitungwiza’s St Agnes Roman Catholic church, Zengeza parish, has upped its fund-raising campaign and will on June 2 premiere a film titled The Last Supper.

By Admire Jamu-Mlambo

The film, which was produced by the parish’s priests — Father Jimmy Nyangadi and Webster Chibvongodze — is among a cocktail of strategies that the church is using to raise funds towards the construction of a new church building.

This is the first of its kind to happen at the Zengeza parish.

Nyangadi told The Standard Style that as a parish they had decided to come up with an innovative way of preaching the Word of God.

“We want to spread the Word of God through filming since nothing of this sort has ever been done in the country,” he said.

“We want to do something different that changes someone’s life spiritually, hence we produced the film Last Supper.”

Nyangadi described the film as an emotional story on the life of Jesus Christ from the time of his last supper to the time of his death.’

“By putting the gospel into film, we wanted to enlighten the people on the suffering that Jesus Christ went through during his last days in an African way,” the Catholic priest said.

“The story of Jesus has been told in many ways and we have decided to retell the story in an African way.”

Nyangadi said they were expecting more than 2 500 people for the premiere, which kicks off at 5pm at the Zengeza parish.

Tickets are being sold for $1 (children), $2 (adults) and $5 for the VIP section.

Nyangadi said money realised from the film project would be used to fund the second phase of the construction exercise, which cost $140 000.

The church successfully completed phase one that is the roofed steel structure.

The Last Supper producers roped in special make-up artist Tami Stephen, costume designers Jusper Mandizera and Lovemore Zimba, who worked with Don Stota and Lloyd Chikwama, who edited and directed the film.

Tichaona Shambare was the sound engineer in a film that features Ephraim Hati, Joseph Kanonda, Nester Muchetu and Walter Levi, who are all parishioners.