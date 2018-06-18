Zimbabwe gear up for Polocrosse fiesta

THE Polocrosse Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ) has named a strong ladies’ team to host a touring Barbarian side made up of a mixture of New Zealand and South Africa players in the Zol-Fine & Country Polocrosse Internationals set for Borrowdale Country Club later this month.

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

Three potentially explosive Test matches are lined up for the first polocrosse international of the season to run from June 29 to July 1.

Kirsten Swan, who represented the country at the 2007 World Cup, will captain the relatively experienced eight-member team that includes Alison Coetzee, Sophie Sargeant, Suzanne Sargeant, Paula Sparrow, Jane Howes, Sonia Mansfield, and Tanya Hunt.

Alison Coetzee, the PAZ public relations officer, underscored the importance of the upcoming international.

“It (the Barbarians’ tour) is a huge deal because the incoming team is extremely strong, but we need a good challenge as the world cup to be played in Australia next year approaches. The World Cup squads comprising six men and six ladies will also be announced on Sunday at the test series,” Coetzee said.

“One of the requirements set for one to be selected for the national teams was to be a paid-up PAZ member and also to play two tournaments prior to selection. And from a provisional squad of 11, eight were selected for this international,” she added.

In August last year, the Zimbabwe men’s team hosted New Zealand Barbarians for their first Test match on home soil in 28 years at Borrowdale Country Club and emphatically whitewashed the visitors 3-0.

Coetzee also revealed that PAZ had another international tour coming up in August for the World Cup squads, whose details would be released in due course.

PAZ also expressed delight at how junior players had improved in local tournaments this year.

“We have had three tournaments so far as it is a winter sport. All have been well attended and the level of play has been outstanding. Our juniors especially have improved hugely and we look forward to watching them represent Zim in a few years’ time,” Coetzee said.

Apart from the title sponsors Zol and Fine & Country, Koala Meats, Home Style and KMB are also partnering PAZ.

Tickets for this rare international have been pegged at $2 for adults and $1 for kids.