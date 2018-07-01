Gospel diva Mukazika bounces back

Gospel artiste Esther Mukazika-Matanga has bounced back with a single titled Mukukura Kwangu set to be launched tomorrow.

BY TINOTENDA SAMUKANGE

Produced by Jairos Hambahamba at Hit Squad Music Group, the track, which already has a beautiful video accompanying it produced by Naxo Flims, is a soft and slow-tempo song urging Christians to remain resolute in their faith and to live under God’s grace.

Speaking about the single, Mukazika-Matanga said the new song was about the journey of life — the struggles and different choices people make whether forced or willingly, good or bad, and how the Lord is faithful and forgiving.

“I have dedicated this song to my fans. It happens that the day of the launch is my birthday and as I am celebrating becoming a year older, I thought of giving my fans a piece of my personal life experiences. It’s a summary of the ups and downs and how God’s grace locates you and covers you from a filthy past,” she said.

The track is a fusion of house and Afro rhythms punctuated by her mellow voice, which sits well on the soft beat backed by a slow turning, but powerful rhythm. Well-blended with the rhythm, her vocals put the listener into a prayerful mood.

“I have incorporated a catchy phrase Maihwe Rudo Rwamwari (Oh the love of God) that we sing at Zaoga when one is overwhelmed with the love of God so as to make the song identify with where I am coming from. I am very confident this will resonate with every gospel lover,” she said.

Mukazika-Matanga has released three albums, namely Tadiwanashe (2004), NaJesu (2010) and Ichokwadi Aneni (2012) and she is working on her fourth album titled Muzita Rashe set to be released by the end of next month.

The gospel diva started her musical journey at the age of13 when she was in Form One and she made her entry into the music industry when she recorded with Ivy Kombo.

Mukazika-Matanga has featured on other fellow musicians’ projects as a backup singer. She has performed alongside Fungisai Mashavave, Ruth Mapfumo, Vessels of Honour, Ivy Kombo, Carol Mujokoro and Obert Mazivisa, among others.