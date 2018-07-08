Scott Vincent solid in Asia

Zimbabwe’s highest-ranked professional golfer Scott Vincent has been in great form since his fourth-place finish at the BMW SA Open early this year and has carried that through to the Asian Tour where he currently occupies 11th place on the tour’s Order of Merit standings.

After 10 events on the Asian Tour, the Zimbabwean has collected four top-10s, an equal number to what he collected the entire 2017-18 season. Those included a share of 10th at the LeoPalace21 Mynamar Open, a share of fourth at the Panasonic Open Golf Championship, a share of sixth at the Thailand Open and last week’s sixth at the Queen’s Cup presented by Bangchak.

While missing cuts at the Hero Indian Open and the 37th GS Caltex Maekyung Open Golf Championship, Vincent has only finished in the 30s only once, at the Maybank Championship where he shared 39th.

Such performances have seen his stock rise and after 17 tournaments under his belt in 2018, the Virginia Tech University graduate finds himself ranked 205th in the world. He came into last week ranked 215 and has kept climbing up those rankings.

In the 26 tournaments Vincent played last year across the professional golf tours, he missed the cut nine times while finishing in the top-10 just five times to finish the year ranked 319th.

This year, however, Vincent has missed the cut four times but has been in the money five times, a stat which shows his consistency in the last six months or so.

The BMW SA Open was but one Sunshine Tour event Vincent has played, the other being the Tshwane Open where he came 13th. But it is his exploits over on the Asian Tour which have brought Vincent into the spotlight and many will be watching with anticipation how he continues until the rest of the season.

Regardless of his results for the rest of the season, however, it is undeniable that Vincent’s solid start to the year at the Glendower Golf Club earlier in the year was a catalyst to his continued good form. And, if he continues on the same trajectory, it is not impossible to see him finish the year inside the top 100 on the Official World Golf Ranking.