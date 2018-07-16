Midlands gospel artistes form association

Gweru gospel musicians have come together to form an association aimed at fighting piracy and providing social, economic and moral support to each other.

By Sanda Maricho

It is the first of its kind in the country.

The organisation, which is called Midlands Music Arts Association (MMAA), is set to professionalise the genre and strike global partnerships.

The association’s spokesperson Robson Vunganai said MMAA was formed last month in Gweru to ensure that gospel artistes get value for their works.

“We are pleased to have established such a long overdue association,” he told The Standard Style.

“We felt there was need for musicians to join hands and establish an association to push for our interests not only to earn recognition from institutions such as the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and the Arts ministry, but also to ensure we have access to grants and fight piracy together.”

The association will be headed by Pastor Andrew Mhere, who is the president, Gamalio Madindi (vice-president), Vunganai (spokesperson) and Respina Patai (finance director), as well as Shellin Maningi.

Vunganai said MMAA would promote the furtherance of gospel music and its performers.

“Our aim is to be the premier source of support to singers, musicians and ministries that present gospel music,” he said.

“We want to eagerly network with local, national, regional and international promoters and other music stakeholders needing oto locate, engage and present the most of our talented members.”