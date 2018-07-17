Victoria Falls Party Bus 2018 put on hold

There will be no Victoria Falls Party Bus this year, organisers of the pulsating experience, Enthuse Afrika, have announced.

By Staff Reporter

The festivity on wheels, which had been running for the past two years gained traction to the extent of recording maximum participants last December.

In a statement, Enthuse Afrika’s co-founder Stephanie Kapfunde said the unprecedented gap year was not the end of the unique party, but a moment for them to reflect and work towards upgrading the next edition.

“We know it’s disappointing, to say the least, but we have decided that although we’ve been at this successfully for two years, we’d like to take 2018 out to work on how we can amplify the experience for our party lovers,” said Kapfunde.

The Victoria Falls Party Bus is an opportunity for merrymakers to embark on a journey to Victoria Falls from Harare as well as Lusaka, Zambia, for the big New Year’s celebration at the Victoria Falls Carnival.

Along the way, passengers are treated to a unique experience of live entertainment in a structured itinerary oozing adventure.

But it’s open season, what could stop any other event planner from replicating the idea and cashing in on patrons ready for a rollercoaster ride of fun?

“Hosting the Victoria Falls Party Bus is definitely not as simple as it may seem, we trust our loyal party lovers to know the difference between the real deal and a black and white photocopy. besides, if your project has zero competition, you’re definitely in the wrong field,” said Kapfunde.

The Victoria Falls Party Bus has become synonymous with the non-stop adrenaline-fuelled, fun-filled and massively subscribed trip.

In addition to boosting the accessibility of domestic travel, the Victoria Falls Party Bus has entertained tourists from the United States, Australia and South Africa.

Meanwhile, according to Kapfunde, the company, which is focused on experiential and internet-related ideas, is not letting their special merrymaking ideas slip completely as they are preparing a “big concert on the way at the most amazing location”.

“Depending on how our partners feel, we might party over the Zambezi instead, as soon as that’s confirmed, you’ll be the first to know,” she said.