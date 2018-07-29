Club Mandisa open for reggae business

MUTARE’s prominent entertainment house — Club Mandisa — has given a platform for reggae groups in Zimbabwe to showcase their music as their genre continues to become popular with merrymakers.

BY STAFF WRITER

In an interview with The Standard Style on Wednesday, Club Mandisa proprietor Bonface Nyamanhindi said the popular entertainment joint had taken aim at reggae musicians and provide top entertainment for multitudes of reggae lovers in the city and the province as a whole.

Reggae music has a huge following in Zimbabwe.

“Reggae music is without doubt one of the most followed genres and we have decided to host some reggae gigs so that we cater for the growing numbers of reggae lovers,” said Nyamanhindi.

“We have also discovered that each time we host a reggae band we have a huge turn-out and we have concluded that reggae music must be on our entertainment menu.

“As a promoter, it is also my wish to see reggae music’s popularity growing and maintaining its dominance in the entertainment sector.

“We will be working closely with the reggae groups and musicians so that we keep fans entertained.”

To kickstart the show, seasoned Harare group House of Stones put up a polished performance at the venue and left fans clamouring for more.

Top Zimbabwean reggae artistes are billed to perform at the club. Germany-based and Mutare-born reggae star I-Finton is expected to perform at the joint in the near future.

“It is without doubt that I-Finton is a big reggae artiste and we will open up negotiations so that he becomes a regular performer at the club,” he said.

Other reggae musicians set to take part include Transit Crew, Zim Vibes and Earthman Connection, among others.