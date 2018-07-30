Show You Care student exhibition on cards

The fourth edition of Tavatose/ Sisonke, a Schools and Colleges Exhibition scheduled to open on September 14, running under the theme Show You Care, is about showing empathy for others and environmental consciousness for societal sustenance The Standard Style has learnt.

By Staff Reporter

Following regional schools art competitions at Mutare and Bulawayo provincial galleries, the National Exhibition will ultimately come to Harare where over 100 works are expected to be on show.

In the preliminary competitions, participants were tasked to create innovative artwork using available resources that interrogate and explore the concept of Unhu/ Ubuntu, Love, Unity Compassion and National Heritage stewardship.

In a statement, curator, visual artist and veteran art educator Akim Nyakudya said art had proven to be the most effective instrument in redressing societal ills and enabling cultural shift, at a time many people were leading complacent lives.

“Since image or picture making is a reflective process, transcribing our environment through its representations, developing forms of expression that influence social awareness, art serves to facilitate culture and language as a tool for communication,” said Nyakudya.

The platform encourages students to explore new horizons in new media such as information and communication technology (ICT) and explore other new mediums or combinations in depicting realties that influence positive change in society.

“Through showcasing this body of work by schoolchildren, we hope to expand students’ professional artistic practice and actively serve as avid community makers,” Nyakudya said.

Meanwhile, as the art making processes took place during a time the country was in an election mood, students from preschool to Advanced Level were encouraged to observe the situation and record, imagine and outline through sketches.

It also included using skills in painting, drawing, photography, sculpture, mixed media and any other suitable media to interpret and synthesise ideas; reorganising them and applying visual solutions that respond to sub-topics and the theme.