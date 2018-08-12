Ngezi edge Nichrut in five-goal thriller

Ngezi Platinum Stars……. (1) 3

Nichrut………………….. (1) 2

NGEZI Platinum dug deep to shake off stubborn Nichrut in a five-goal thriller to keep their title hopes alive in a Castle lager Premier Soccer League match at Boabab Stadium yesterday.

BY GARISH PHIRI in Mhondoro-Ngezi

In a high-scoring game in which the pendulum swung from one end to the other, Ngezi were the first to lead courtesy of Walter Mukanga’s header from a brilliant set-up by Malon Mushonga in the 15th minute.

Nichrut responded 10 minutes later when Shepard Sithole managed to capitalise on Polite Moyo’s sloppy defending.

The Shurugwi-based side completed the turnaround early in the second half when Farai Vimisayi struck a superb long-range effort beating Ngezi goalkeeper Nelson Chadya in the 51st minute.

Ngezi, who were desperate to collect all the three points, were made to wait until the 76th minute for their equaliser when Donald Teguru scored off a rebound.

Ngezi remained dominant in the later stages of the contest as they launched waves of attacks.

Their efforts paid off in the end through Godknows Murwira’s beautifully executed free kick from about 40 metres out in the 85th minute.

Ngezi Platinum coach Tonderai Ndiraya was satisfied with the win.

“I am quite happy. It was a difficult game for us, obviously you expect such performances after the break we had and am sure it’s not us alone,” he said.

“What is important is how we went about the business. We had to fight from behind and I am happy with the character that my players have shown today,” he said.

Nichrut coach John Nyikadzino hailed his team’s performance albeit on a losing cause.

“I want to commend my players for their spirited performance. They were good but not good enough to win this match. We have lost to a better side. We were good, but not good enough to come up with a positive result,” he said.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum Stars: N Chadya, T Chipunza, L Chakoroma, K Bulaji, M Mushonga, D Teguru, P Moyo, W Mukanga (J Nguluve 71), T Mabvura, C Augusto (S Owusu 71), G Murirwa.

Nichrut FC: T Sande, N Mpinduki, T Hapazari, N Moyo, T Ndhlovu, F Vimisayi, D Boriwondo, A Maliselo, S Sithole (C Rusere 83’), R Mutuma (W Pakamisa 70’), F Bushiri.