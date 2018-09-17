Clash of Zim divas at Padziva

Aunique music show is in the offing on September 29 when a galaxy of female musicians who are pushing boundaries in their craft take to the stage at Padziva at a gig dubbed Only the Divas Concert.

By Style Reporter

Padziva is an outdoor amusement joint on the outskirts of Dzivaresekwa suburb in Harare, which is one of the stables under Jive Zimbabwe, a local entertainment hub.

While a myriad of female musicians have found the going tough in the male-dominated industry, a handful has sailed through, shaping the country’s music landscape, thanks to gigs such as Only the Divas Concert.

The concert, which is being held under the #OneBigParty banner, features female artistes Diana “MaNgwenya” Samkange, Tete Pipilo, Ammi Jamanda, Kadijah, Tendai Chimombe, Sasha, Alice and Wanai of the Mudiwa Ndinokuda fame.

“We came with the concept so that females in arts can showcase their talent because all along we have had a line which was dominated by male artistes,” said Padziva manager Sam Mhlanga.

“So, Only the Divas Concert would not only end at Padziva, the concept itself is a platform for the female artistes to take upon themselves and make great use of it.

They can have a divas’ concert on a monthly basis anywhere in the country.”

According to Jive Zimbabwe director Benjamin Nyandoro, the #OneBigParty concept is meant to bring artistes, businesspeople and entrepreneurs together.

“#OneBigParty is a franchise established by Jive Zimbabwe that seeks to bring together people celebrating their birthdays, anniversaries, milestones, achievements, awards, anything that made your month every month,” he said.

“Our vision is to have this day on the same day everywhere where people come together to celebrate.

We have activities lined up for each month and on September 29 we will host a number of female artistes at Padziva.”

Chimombe, daughter of the late musician James Chimombe, appealed to fans to come and support the divas.

“It’s happening at the Divas’ Concert at #OneBigParty at Padziva along Kirkman Road. Bring your family for an all-female musician gig,” she said.

The Huchi Band frontwoman, who has her brand of jazz, expressed hope that this would signal one of a series of shows the divas would be doing this year.

“It’s a family affair. The ladies want to be part of the festivities under the #OneBigParty franchise. It’s an honour for us to host these ladies,” said Nyandoro.

The Only the Divas Concert comes at a time when female musicians in Zimbabwe are bemoaning exclusion, saying they are being treated as an “appendage” by promoters.

Recently Samkange took to Facebook to complain about the absence of female artistes at a show that was headlined by South African Busiswa.