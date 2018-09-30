No hard feelings at Warriors omission — Kuda Mahachi

SOUTH Africa-based winger Kudakwashe Mahachi says he has no hard feelings against Zimbabwe national men’s football team coach Sunday Chidzambwa after being dropped from the squad ahead of the crucial back-to-back African Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group G qualifiers against the Democratic Republic of Congo.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The Orlando Pirates winger, who has established himself as a regular in the Warriors squad, was a notable omission for the upcoming international assignments, which will see the Warriors play the hosts on October 13 in Kinshasa and three days later in Harare.

Mahachi started the last Afcon qualifier against Congo earlier in the month at the Stade Alphonse Massamba-Debat in Brazzaville before being substituted after an unconvincing display during the match that ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

The skillful midfielder, who has been struggling for game time at his South African club Orlando Pirates in his first season with the club, appeared to struggle to keep up with the pace of the match and was pulled out for Tanzania-based Tafadzwa Kutinyu.

However, the former Bantu Rovers and Chicken Inn player insists he is not aggrieved at being excluded from the squad. In fact, Mahachi reckons his omission is an opportunity for the other players who have been doing well, singling out Baroka FC winger Talent Chawapihwa and his former Arrows teammate Knox Mtizwa.

“Maybe I did not play well against Congo,” said Mahachi, who celebrated his 25th birthday yesterday.

“It’s entirely up to the coaches to decide who is called up and I accept whatever decision they made. There are some other players here in South Africa who are doing well and I believe they should be given a chance.

“Talent (Chawapihwa) has been doing well at Baroka and there is Knox (Mutizwa) also doing well at Arrows. For me, maybe it’s because I have not been getting enough game time at Pirates. But Zimbabwe remains my country and the guys should continue from where they left against Congo and we should go for it and qualify,” Mahachi said.

So far, Mahachi has made only two substitute appearances in Orlando Pirates’ 2018/19 Premiership campaign, which were from the first two matches of the season as he has struggled to settle at his new club following his big move from Golden Arrows.

It’s been the same case with his teammate Marshal Munetsi, who has made only two starts out of eight league matches for the Sea Robbers to date, although the 22-year-old made it into the Warriors squad on the back of his solid performance in Congo.

The nimble-footed attacking midfielder, who enjoys taking on defenders due to his speed and skill, says he is concentrating on working hard to get a place at the Buccaneers.

“Everything is perfect here; Orlando Pirates is a very professional club. The professionalism is exceptional. I am just waiting for my chance to make the break. If that chance comes, I will definitely grab it with both hands I will be patient and stay focused. I don’t want to put myself under unnecessary pressure. My time will come,” Mahachi said.

Mahachi started playing football at Lobengula Primary School in Bulawayo, where he was spotted by then development coach coach Clement Chimimba, who invited him to join Highlanders juniors.

He made his first move into senior football with Bantu Rovers, from where he had a trial stint with French Ligue 1 side AS Monaco although the deal did not materialise, before moving to Chicken Inn in 2012.

After two seasons with the GameCocks, Mahachi retraced his roots to his boyhood club Highlanders in 2014 from where he attracted the attention of South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Brazilians side signed Mahachi in March, 2014 before loaning him back to the Bulawayo giants for the remainder of the season.

After eventually moving to the Chloorkop-based side, Mahachi didn’t quite find his feet. As such, he spent the last two seasons at Lamontville-based side Arrows under the guidance of coach Clinton Larsen.

Mahachi proved to be a force to reckon with at Abafana Bes’thende, helping the team to a top-eight finish on the log standings, which led to a move to Pirates ahead of the current season.

The Zimbabwean star is, however, aware that he will have to put in a good shift in breaking into Serbian coach Milutin “Micho’’ Sredojevic’s starting 11 and ultimately back into Warriors contention.