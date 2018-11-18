Mhlabi delivers spellbinding show

UPCOMING gospel musso Bongani Mhlabi’s recent live DVD recording titled Victory is an act to remember.

By Style Reporter

Likened to international gospel stars like William McDowell, Mhlabi delivered a spellbinding performance coupled with excellent stage work, choreography and vocal prowess. His performance received adulation from the packed New Life Covenant Church auditorium.

Mhlabi belted his hit single Victory to the delight of his growing fan base.

The youthful musician, younger brother of Dumi Mhlabi, a member of yesteryear gospel outfit Appointed, did not disappoint as he churned out numbers worth recognition on the gospel scene.

A product of Jabula New Life Covenant Church — led by Bishop Tudor Bismark — Mhlabi is yet another gem from the church that has produced South Africa-based Jesse Priestly who is now signed by multi award-winning Dr Tumi as well as producer Mark Madzinga, among a host of other musicians.

Mhlabi is a product of 17 years of mentorship and exposure to international acts like William Mcdwowell, Micah Stampey and Israel Houghton.

A journey of endurance culminated in the dvd recording, which Mhlabi describes as a joyful moment.

“The recording itself has made me feel happy, leaving me with a sense of I can do all things through Christ, I felt a breaking of a limitation,” he said.

“This recording is also making me feel that there is birthing of something that is needed out there in pushing God’s kingdom.”

Mhlabi is not new on the music scene. he has been a back-up artiste for a host of locals while his brother, Dumi, is also a seasoned musician.

After the first set, Mhlabi took to the stage following a spellbinding act by Bulawayo-based comedian Nceku.

His next set was punctuated with worship moments which had gospel enthusiasts lifting up hands in adoration.

Mhlabi believes his youthful sound resonates with the international audience.

“Every sound has a penetrative force on it. The sound I have is the sound I believe will reach out to someone locally and internationally,” he said.

“My sole purpose is to share the experience of praise and worship.”

Mhlabi featured seasoned vocalist Petronella Sengwayo, formerly with Zimpraise, on the song Murimukuru.

He said more collaborations were in the pipeline.

“Going forward, I am looking to doing collaborations,” he said.

Mhlabi paid tribute to his mother, Rita Shonhiwa, whom he credits for imparting the gift of singing to him, describing her as a living legend.

“My mother has always been an inspiration. My mother trained me when I was young and that’s why she means a lot to me,” he said.

Also present at the launch was high-flying gospel queen Janet Manyowa, among other musicians.