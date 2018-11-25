Kumene eyes sungura throne

Who ever said sungura music was on its deathbed could have been dreaming. The genre is here to stay as new stars are being born every day.

By STYLE REPORTER

Upcoming sungura musician Lucky Kumene believes there is a group of young sungura musicians who are ready to take the genre to another level.

On December 8, Kumene will launch his third album titled Ngoda YaMwari at East Point, formerly Jazz 105. He feels the new project will spur him to greater heights in the industry that is dominated by old horses.

“I would like to thank our fans who have been keeping us going. Without the fans, we would not have the energy to come up with this album,” Kunene said.

“I think with this album, I would be counted among the greatest sungura musicians in this country because it’s a project that we took our time working on.

“Ngoda YaMwari is going to come as a big surprise to the whole nation because we want everyone to realise and witness that for sure sungura is there to stay.”

Born and bred in Buhera’s Mutendera village, Kumene said his previous two albums Poronki (2015) and Vape Moyo (2017) fared well on the market singling out tracks such as Poronki, Tomutsa Dhewa, Clicka Rudo and Vape Moyo.

He believes his forthcoming album, which carries six tracks, is something worth listening to.

“I would want my music to be played in each and every household. My other wish is to see my life and that of other musicians positively developing out of music. To all our fans out there, I promise you an exciting album launch. Meet you there,” he said.

The 35-year-old musician said it took the late George Chakwata to discover the artistic talent in him, which saw him recording his first project.

Kumene said he was inspired by the late music icons Leonard Dembo and Tongai Moyo.

“As long as I live, sungura will not die and I am determined to take it to the next level. I will keep the legacy of Dembo and Dhewa alive,” he said.