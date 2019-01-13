Zim musician wins free video sponsorship

South Africa-based gospel musician Victor Sibiya has won a free video shoot sponsorship from Dumarts Films in a move that is meant to produce quality productions by local artistes across the Limpopo.

By Style Reporter

The 37-year-old musician’s song Jesu Ouya off his latest seven-track album titled New Day was one of the chosen three tracks for the free video shoots to be done in South Africa.

Sibiya says he is excited to be one of the winners whose music is worthy recognition.

“I t was a gospel video promotion that saw the top three songs winning a free video shoot. The song that made it is Jesu Ouya. I am ecstatic, it is a sign that my music is touching lives and I am making real music. I thank the sponsors for everything,” he said.

The winning tracks were chosen by a panel of three judges.

Dumarts Films belongs to Dumisani Mafanise, a renowned videographer, who has also produced skits that feature South Africa-based Zimbabwean comedian Baba Tencen.

Meanwhile, Sibiya will soon release the video of the song Hatinete Kurumbidza that features gospel musicians Jonathan Mgazi and Letwin Chawira.

The musician’s two other albums include Ishe Vanoziva (2003) and Topa Mbiri (2007).