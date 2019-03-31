Butho basks in fairytale rise

BY MUNYARADZI MADZOKERE

IN July 2016, a virtually unknown Tsholotsho FC defensive link-man Butholezwe Ncube signed for South African club Amazulu then playing in the country’s National First Division league.

It was Chicken Inn FC gaffer Joey Antipas, then in charge of the South African side, who had seen something special in the player and brought him to the club.

After a year with Ncube at the South African Club, Antipas had seen enough of the player to make a plea to the Warriors technical team to take a look at him.

“I recommend that (Norman) Mapeza (then Zimbabwe national team coach) and his technical team take a look at him because he is definitely one to watch for the future for the Warriors and can easily fill the void left by Willard Katsande,” Antipas was quoted in a local daily in July 2017.

Possessing unparalleled ball winning skills and crunch tackling, Ncube has risen to become one of the most feared defensive midfielders in the Absa Premiership in South Africa.

Last weekend he was part of the Warriors squad that beat Congo 2 – 0 at the National Sports Stadium to qualify for the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ncube received his first Warriors call-up ahead of the Four Nations tournament held Zambia in March last year.

“For me, it was a big challenge. I was very nervous when I got my first national team call-up last year. But I told myself that I was going to learn from the others who have been with the national team for longer. Now I feel I am ready to be part of the team and ready to work with the team and get to the top,” Ncube told The Sports Hub ahead of the Congo tie.

“It’s an honour to be part of this talented Warriors team. Since I was a young boy I kept telling myself that I was going to push until I got a national team call-up. I am so happy and humbled and I thank the Lord that I am now playing for the national team,” he added.

Six years ago Ncube was playing Division Two football, helping Tsholotsho FC gain promotion into the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

In 2015 he was part of the Tsholotsho team that won promotion into the Premier Soccer League and he only played in Zimbabwe for a season and a half before joining South African side Amazulu.

Ncube reckons that being an unknown in local football helped him to work hard to make a name for himself when he moved to South Africa.

“I knew that I was an unknown when I moved to South Africa and that’s what made me push myself hard to make a name for myself. And there was no place to do that than at Amazulu and now that I have built a name I am working hard to reach the top,” the 26-year-old star said.

As of last week, helping the Warriors collect three points against Congo was foremost on his targets and although he didn’t feature on the day, the box has been ticked.

Focus is now on performing well in Egypt.

“In Egypt we don’t want to make the numbers but we want to do well also. We want to show Africa that we deserve to be among the best on the continent.

“On a personal level I obviously want to win trophies for Amazulu as well as with the national team. I also want to take my career further and play overseas. I am currently working towards that goal and playing at the Afcon will be an opportunity to be seen on the international stage,” he said.

The Amazulu star grew up in Bulawayo’s Magwegwe North suburb where his football career began, playing for a junior team in the locality.

He then joined Tsholotsho in division two close to eight years ago before moving to South Africa three years ago.