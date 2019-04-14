Tagarira to launch fourth album in SA

By Style Reporter

South Africa-based gospel musician Phebion Tagarira (pictured below) is set to launch his fourth album titled Munamato Unesimba at AFM Abundant Life Assembly in Durban on July 26.

The launch, his first across the Limpopo, will see a number of artistes performing, among them Olinda Marova, who is going to share the stage with South Africa-based Minister

Charles, Modester Makoni and Rowan Madzamba, among others.

Tagarira (26) said he decided to launch the album in South Africa to honour his fans because most of them work and live across the Limpopo.

“I live in South Africa and this is where I have more of my fans. After the launch, I will send the music back so that gospel music lovers will have something to cheer them this coming winter. It is my wish that the songs will transform the lives of many as well as turning lost souls to God,” he said.

Some of the songs on the new album include the title track Munamato Unesimba, Ihondo Rudziiko?, Makatendeka Baba and Changamire Muponesi.

“I am confident that this album will take me far in the gospel music fraternity and I am expecting miracles in both my life and those who are going to listen to it. I took my

time and prayed to God about it,” he said.

“This is my fourth project, I have gathered experience from the past three albums and I am confident that I have matured in this gospel music industry.

“God has been on my side and He has enabled me to release this album. My other prayer is on how I want to hold live shows as a way of introducing the album to the people.”

Tagarira kick-started his music career at a tender age when he used to sing at ZAOGA functions. He released his debut album Mwari Wangu in 2013 before adding another one Tipe

Kutenda two years later that featured Ellen Anderson. In May 2017 he released another album titled Zvedenga that received fair airplay on Diamond FM in his home province of Manicaland.