Shumba album launch success

By Albert Masaka

TOP gospel musician and preacher Blessing “The Psalmist” Shumba completed the first phase of the launch of his album titled Ndimweya in spectacular fashion at an oversubscribed event in Harare on Thursday.

It was a memorable night for those present, who included guest of honour Information and Publicity minister Monica Mutsvangwa and other gospel musicians such as Agatha Murudzwa

and Vabati vaJehova, who also had their moments on the stage spicing up the launch in the process.

In her speech, Mutsvangwa appealed to gospel musicians to aspire to be positive opinion leaders in society and to youths, who were now exposed to bastardised ways of life.

“Of late social media abuse has been rampant and government seeks the input of influential musicians to help educate the nation towards harnessing positive benefits of social media platforms other than perpetrating hate speech and committing crimes,” she said.

In an interview with Standard Style on the sidelines of the event, Shumba, who has previously recorded albums titled NdiMwari and NdiJesu, said the message on Ndimweya reveals

who the Holy Spirit was.

“The Bible says the world cannot receive the Holy Spirit because it does not know Him and cannot see Him,” he said.

“So, people should have knowledge about the Holy Spirit, so that they can receive and be comforted.”

Shumba performed a number of his old and new songs such as the title track Ndimweya and Dheborah.

The other songs on the album include Anoita Zvishamiso and Secret, among others.

Shumba’s wife, Pauline — who was joined on the stage by Murudzwa who is one of the backing vocalists — features on the album with her first song titled Farai.

Shumba said the album would have an accompanying DVD that is expected to be on the market before August, courtesy of Ring Driving School who have pledged to sponsor its

production.

The new album was produced at the musician’s own Psalmist Studios, where it went through the hands of Charles Ayibeki, Joseph Makiwa and Olin Anderson.

Shumba, who started his music career with an apostolic choral group called Vakushi VeShoko in 2001, said his association with Ring Driving School had brought financial stability to the group.

He rose to stardom after the release of his debut album, Ishe Wazvose, in 2008, Shumba attributes his success in the competitive genre to his ability to compose songs with messages that he says can transform people’s lives, while standing the test of time.

Shumba’s other albums include Ishe Wazvose, Anoita Minana, Ndimwari and Shongwe.