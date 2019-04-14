Vunganai releases third album

By Sandra Maricho

GWERU gospel musician Robson Vunganai (pictured) last week released his long-awaited third album.

Speaking at the launch, Vunganai described the album as a thanksgiving to God for everything He does for him.

“God has done a lot in my life, especially protecting my business and my family.

The most immediate being the protection of my child who was born in very difficult circumstances,” Vunganai said.

He says the message in all his tracks is centred on God speaking directly to His people, calling them to bank their faith in Him.

Vunganai says music is an inborn thing and has chosen gospel because of his strong religious background.

“I love gospel music because it is like my breath. I grew up in a Christian family where we used to sing praise and worship in church, that’s where my inspiration comes from,”

Vunganai said.

On his previous album, Ndezva Mwari, Vunganai collaborated with young gospel star Sebastian Magacha and Andy Muridzo.

On his new album Tinenyasha, Vunganai collaborated with upcoming Afro-fusion artiste Mbeu, who is doing well these days.

Vunganai’s music is receiving much airplay on 98.4 FM and Central Radio stations.

Vunganai expressed gratitude over the way he has been supported in his music career and thanked corporates for gracing the occasion.

His first album, Tisvikewo, was released in 2016 and the second one, Ndezva Mwari, a year later.