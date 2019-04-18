Dynamos FC breaks new ground with digital soccer games

Dynamos FC, the most successful football team in Zimbabwe has broken new ground with digital soccer games set to be enjoyed by its seven million fans.

Online

The dynamos website www.dynamosfc.org.zw and its mobile App allow fans to register for membership and stand a chance to win cash prizes from draws conducted during matches.

Membership registration is important for one to stand a chance of winning. There is also a loyalty service called Dembare4Life where fans accumulate points by simply logging into the mobile App or the website during the game.

Points accumulated can be redeemed by getting tickets or winning a variety of prizes including cash.

During the games, the fans are able to post selfie pictures or soccer players pictures which will be used to select the fan of the match or man of the match.

The digital platforms include exciting games for fans branded Fun4Cash. The idea is that when the team is not playing, fans can have fun and earn cash which they can use to attend games.

Dynamos FC has also launched a platform called Dynamos FC Digital which allows fans to play Dynamos Trivia on Facebook by simply paying 5cents per set of questions. The more points you accumulate the higher the chances of winning daily, weekly and monthly prizes.

This also provides breaking soccer news and match day soccer updates for not only Dynamos but all other local teams that will be playing. The updates includes PSL team line ups, match officials, games highlights such as scores, red cards and game incidents. This solves the problem for those teams not covered by radio and the hustle of searching through social media to get the latest scores for your team. You can now get all that information on one portal.

The idea to use Facebook means users don’t need to download another App and crowd their phones.

Even more attractive is the use of messenger to carry the trivia question and answers. Messenger is very light weight and doesn’t consume a lot of data.

Dynamos is also aware that some of the 7 million fans all over the country may not have internet capable phones or may simply run out of data bundles. To fix that problem, the Dynamos FC Digital services are also provided on SMS.

So, wherever you are as long as you have a phone, Dynamos FC Digital keeps enables you to remain part of the game and keep track of any local tam of your choice.

To play, simply go to like the Dynamos FC Digital Facebook page and go to messenger and start playing.

The service is powered by Rubiem Innovations, a leading player in digital innovation solutions.