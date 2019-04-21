Gospel music runs in our blood: Mhere

By Sandra Maricho

GWERU gospel musician Daniel Mhere, elder brother to Mathias, says music runs in the family, but he will not compare himself to anyone because every person has a unique voice.

Mhere says he has had clashes with fans trying to compare him with his high-riding sibling Mathias.

In an interview with Standard Style, Mhere said as gospel artistes, they preach the Word of God, luring souls to salvation.

“As gospel musicians, we preach through singing verses from the Bible. We all preach salvation, so there is no need for us to compete among ourselves,” Mhere said.

“Mathias is my younger brother, he inspires me a lot since he is the one who ventured into the industry before me. He gives me strength during times when I am almost giving up. l can say he is my legend.”

Mhere was born and bred in Gutu near Mukaro Mission in a family of four boys and three girls with Mathias being one of his siblings.

As someone who grew up in a Christian family, he said he started singing while in Grade 3 after he joined the school choir.

The youthful musicians said he did his first studio recording in 2014, the year he released his first-eight track album NaJehova Zvioita.

He now has three albums to his name with the second one titled Heavy Rain and the third one Crossing Over.

The Gweru gospel crooner is now working on his fourth album titled Another Level and is expecting to launch it soon.

“At the moment, l am working on my fourth album. Everything is going smoothly and I am left with the final touches. The album is expected to be launched in June,” he said.

On his previous albums, he collaborated with various artistes such as Samson Tavegwa, Mathias and Attalia Parehwa, among others.

Mhere expressed gratitude to his fans who follow his music and encouraged other artistes not to give up easily.

“I have to thank my fans for suporting me all the way. The music industry is not all that rosy especially if you don’t have support, as you will face difficulties and many challenges in the industry, but giving up is not an option,” Mhere said.