VIP Lounge takes Mutare by storm

BY REPORTER

MUTARE — The recent opening of Mutare VIP Lounge at Club Mandisa in the city has awakened the eastern border’s night life as local fans now have a place where they can enjoy adult entertainment.

The VIP Lounge has changed the face of adult entertainment in Mutare and has already seen the country’s top pole dancer Beverly Sibanda gracing the joint and wowed the audience.

The venue has been nicely decorated with attractive poles, eye-catching stage lighting and state-of-the-art sound system.

The place, which has become popular among those seeking adult entertainment, has been inviting guests, including top socialites from the city to witness pole dancers doing what they do best.

Boniface Nyamanhindi, the VIP Lounge Mutare director, in an interview with Standard Style on Wednesday said the top venue would be open for business.

“We are inviting the people of Mutare to come and enjoy adult entertainment. This is the first of its kind in Mutare and we are very excited to have brought this to them,” said Nyamanhindi.

“More often, we have been having a lot of requests from people who wanted to have adult entertainment in Mutare and now we are very happy that we have brought in what they have been missing.”

The VIP Lounge hosts pole dancers on a daily basis, quenching the growing demanding by fans.

Nyamanhindi said the top pole dancers who have been recruited from Harare, Bulawayo and Mutare were raring to go, adding that they had invited famous experienced pole dancers from the capital to spice up the fun.

“We want our fans to have value for their money. That is why we have gone out with entertainment every night. Basically, we have called on the services of popular dancers whose task will be to excite patrons,” said Nyamanhindi, an award-winning promoter.

He said the Mutare VIP Lounge would maintain the standards of adult entertainment in the city.

Meanwhile, Club Mandisa will host rhumba outfit BV Labien Musica on Thursday and Friday.