Nissan committed to Zim market

BY STyle REPORTER

NISSAN Group of Africa has indicated that there is great potential in Zimbabwe and that it seeks to further its interest in the nation.

In a press statement released by Nissan during the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF), their head of corporate communication for the Africa Region

Nthabiseng Motsepe described Zimbabwe as a very special market for the company and also that they were proud to be the number one brand.

“Zimbabwe is a very special market for us. It’s very close to our heart, especially since we are the number one brand in the country, which we are proud of.

But there is great potential in the country which we are very keen to explore in the near future,” Motsepe said.

Nissan’s success remains built on the popularity of the country’s favourite NP300 Hardbody, the half-ton NP200 and the one-ton Nissan Navara.

Director of sales and operations for the Nissan Group of Africa Jim Dando said as a company they have big hopes for Africa and their vehicles are a way of

demonstrating their commitment to bringing mobility solutions into the continent.

“We have high hopes for Africa and its people. The Nissan Navara will be made for Africa, in Africa by Africans. It’s just one of the ways we are living up to

our commitment to bring the best mobility solutions to the continent,” said Dando.

The company used the opportunity presented to it at the just-ended ZITF to showcase all the Nisan intelligent mobility and vehicles that are specifically made for Africa.